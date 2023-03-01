 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skills SMEs need for better supply-chain management in 2023

M Muneer
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

A strong, resilient and competitive supply chain will help SMEs meet the needs of customers and ensure the enterprise’s long-term growth and success

In an uncertain economic climate, supply-chain supply chain management is a must-have. (Image: Unsplash)

In the last edition of Smart Growth, we discussed the critical challenges in supply-chain management that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will face in 2023. The question is whether SMEs in India have the skills to manage and overcome such challenges.

Supply-chain management skills can vary widely, depending on a variety of factors, including the sector, location and the size and sophistication of the business. Some general observations, however, can be made about their supply-chain management capabilities.

India is home to a large number of SMEs, which account for a significant portion of the country’s economic output and employment.

Many of these businesses operate in fragmented and informal markets with limited resources, access to technology and advanced supply chain management tools. As a result, many SMEs in India struggle to manage their supply chains effectively.