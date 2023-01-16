 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens India signs Rs 26,000-crore contract to make 1,200 electric locomotives for railways

Jan 16, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The freight locomotives will be delivered over an 11-year period. Siemens' biggest contract in India also includes 35 years of full-service maintenance

Siemens India on January 16 signed a Rs 26,000-crore contract to manufacture 1,200 electric freight locomotives for the railways, the company said in a statement.

The contract to manufacture 9000 HP locomotives with the ministry of railways is the single biggest order for Siemens Limited in India, the statement said.

"The 9000 HP electric locomotive is a significant milestone in the rail electrification mission of Indian Railways and we are proud to build these in India using the latest technology provided by Siemens Mobility," Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said.

Deliveries are planned over an 11-year period and the contract includes 35 years of full-service maintenance.

"The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat… The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation." the statement said.