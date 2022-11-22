Serious advancements in science and technology required for energy transition: Tata Sons Chairman

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, on November 22 said serious advancements in science and technology would be required to accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

Speaking at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Chandrasekaran said more forms of renewable energy will be required for energy transition and it will “require serious advancement in science and technology.”

In the coming years, the pressure to accelerate the shift to green energy will increase on businesses and nations, he added.

India is extensively focusing on diversifying its energy sources and transitioning to cleaner fuels as the country aims to become net-zero economy by 2070.

Addressing the students virtually, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution will govern India’s growth.

"Think green. Green energy movement is being sensitive to mother nature. We have to leave behind healthier planet for the future. Digitisaiton will be force multiplier. AI are enablers of change," Ambani, who is the President of University Board of Governors, added.

Chandrasekaran said that advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and data, Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G would accelerate energy transition. Energy transition is expected to be fuelled by technology as it would help to manage renewable energy intermittency by providing software and data analysis tools. Technology would also help energy companies in handling vast amount of data.​ Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Shubhangi Mathur

