Sebi issues Rs 4.29 crore demand notice to promoters of Deccan Chronicle Holdings

Dec 19, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

The regulator directed T Venkattram Reddy, T Vinayak Ravi Reddy and P K Iyer to pay Rs 4.29 crore, which includes interest and recovery costs, within 15 days, Sebi said in a demand notice issued on Friday.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has sent a notice to Deccan Chronicle Holding's promoters and asked them to pay Rs 4.29 crore in a matter related to misrepresentation of financial statements of the company from FY 2008-09 to 2011-12.

In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching and selling the movable and immovable properties of the Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL) promoters.

The promoters' of the firm will also face attachment of assets and bank accounts and further arrest and detention in prison.

The notice came after T Venkattram Reddy, T Vinayak Ravi Reddy and Iyer failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator in its order in March levied a fine of Rs 4 crore on DCHL, Rs 1.30 crore each on T Venkattram Reddy, T Vinayak Ravi Reddy and P K Iyer, Rs 20 lakh on N Krishnan and Rs 10 lakh on V Shankar.