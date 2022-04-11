 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Cards Q4 Net Profit seen up 155.5% YoY to Rs. 448.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 11, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 29.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,072.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Cards to report net profit at Rs. 448.2 crore up 155.5% year-on-year (up 16.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 36% Y-o-Y (up 11.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,277.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

