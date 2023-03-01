 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saving seats for an easier start: How Wipro is bringing moms back into the workforce?

Mansi Verma
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that organisations must create avenues and ways that make it much simpler for women to either not leave the workforce or rejoin it.

The technology industry should innovate to offset challenges for women in the workforce to make sure that more women reach leadership positions, said Wipro chairman Rishad Premji at a time when female participation in the Indian workforce is dipping.

Premji, while speaking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2023, detailed the company's initiatives in this direction.

“We (at Wipro) said if somebody left the program, when they come back, they can take back the exact same role, which helps as they almost have their seat saved. It helps in an easier start,” Premji said.

According to the Wipro chairman, women do not typically leave the workforce when they marry; rather, they leave for the first time when they have children.