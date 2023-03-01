 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAP plans to double investments in India over 5 years, says CEO Christian Klein

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

SAP will develop end-to-end core products in India and CEO Christian Klein said he expects the country to become an innovation hub for the company

SAP SE CEO Christian Klein said the Indian market makes the most sense as SAP (Image: SAP SE)

German software giant SAP SE plans to double its investments in India over the next five years, CEO Christian Klein said. SAP will develop end-to-end core products in India and Klein said he expects the country to become an innovation hub for SAP, The Economic Times reported.

He added that SAP is also helping MNCs move parts of their business to India as they look to de-risk and de-concentrate their supply chains. Klein is of the opinion that Asia and particularly India is a winner in the global scenarios due to a strong economy and talent base and its insulation to geopolitical tensions.

Klein noted that large multinationals want to de-risk their logistics and supply chains from concentration in any one region and SAP is helping them move to “safer, stable environments” such as India. He noted while China still had an edge three-four years back, the “perception and political environment” has changed to favour India.