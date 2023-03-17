 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RVNL jumps over 4% on bagging Rs 112-crore order in Madhya Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

The company's order book was projected to reach between Rs 75,000 and 1 lakh crore in FY24, with 20 percent of the orders being obtained through market bidding, RVNL director of operations Rajesh Prasad has said

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price jumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on March 17 after the firm announced getting a Rs 112-crore order in Madhya Pradesh.

The stock hit a high of Rs 63.76 on BSE, up 4.05 percent. At 9.30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 64.30 on BSE, up 3.83 percent from its previous close.

According to an exchange filing, RVNL secured the contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of various 11 KV line-associated works in Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna and  Tikamgarh Circles of MPPKVVCL in the Jabalpur company area. RVNL was the lowest bidder.

RVNL director of operations Rajesh Prasad told CNBC-TV18 recently that the company's order book was projected to reach between Rs 75,000 and 1 lakh crore in FY24, with 20 percent of the orders being obtained through bidding.