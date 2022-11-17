 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee likely to trade in a narrow range against the dollar for the rest of 2022, says DBS Bank’s Radhika Rao

Siddhi Nayak
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

The Indian rupee is likely to range between 81 and 82.30 against the dollar for the remainder of 2022 amid weakness in the greenback and the possibility of a less hawkish US Federal Reserve, DBS Bank Senior Economist Radhika Rao told Moneycontrol.

“A consolidative tone for the currency is more likely in the near-term as Fed speakers are likely to remind markets that (while) the rate hike cycle still has more legs, the quantum of increases is less aggressive,” Rao said in an email interview.

The rupee was to range between Rs 81 and 82.30 to a dollar in October-December, according to the DBS forex strategist forecast, and the price action “has played out along expectations,” added Rao.

The rupee has depreciated 8 percent against the dollar, so far, in 2022, compared with a 10.36 percent and 9.85 percent decline in regional peers like the Chinese yuan and the Korean won, respectively, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar index has risen by 11.3 percent in the same period. On October 20, the rupee hit a record low of 83.29 against the dollar and is currently trading at 81.6125.

The Indian currency came under pressure after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent commodity and energy prices soaring and distorted supply chains globally, leading to heightened inflationary pressure.