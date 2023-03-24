 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 1 lakh for an MNC job: How 'helpers’ game corporates

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Shady placement services use code embedded in the CV to signal to unscrupulous HR folk they’re in cahoots with inside the recruiting company that a certain candidate has been sent by them.

Background verification (BGV) companies say this malpractice has been prevalent for quite a while. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Twenty-seven-year-old Anjali* secured a job through a “helper,” Arvind*, at an international airport as a Customer Service Executive in the Terminal Operations department. However, getting a job through a helper wasn't her first choice.

She, along with two friends, tried contacting the company responsible for managing the operations of the airport via its career page. But they didn't hear back for a long time, even after meeting the recruiters in person.

“We got to know of the helper through one of my friends who had applied for the same job. It seemed a safe option as they said we had to pay after one month of onboarding, unlike others who demand money upfront,” Anjali said.

Imran* joined a multinational IT firm as a QA (quality assurance) tester. He has to pay his helper a hefty Rs 60,000 as fees.