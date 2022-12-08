 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rockwell Automation expands to 3,000 people in India; aims to maintain growth trajectory

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

The Milwaukee, US-headquartered Fortune-500 company looks at India both as a market given the rapid strides in manufacturing in the country, and also as a talent base to aid its global operations, the company's regional director for India, Dilip Sawhney told PTI in an interaction here.

Its president for Asia Pacific, Scott Wooldridge, said its overall staff strength has grown to 3,000 people in India from 800 a decade ago, and said India has seen a lot of easing on issues like taxation and permissions for setting up new facilities.

Sawhney said it has a presence in 16 locations in the country, with a bulk of it concentrated in Pune where it has centres helping the global business.

"I would say that the trend the pace at which we are growing, I don't see that pace slowing down," Sawhney said on the sidelines of the company-organised Rockwell Automation Fair held here.

He said India helps global functions like design, software development and also has innovation centres, and the company looks at the country as a talent marketplace.