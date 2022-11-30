 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Robust benchmarks in financial markets a must, says RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

Financial benchmarks, used as references for pricing, valuation and settlement of financial instruments, are a key driver of the price integrity of financial markets

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said that there is a need to develop robust benchmarks for the development of financial markets.

"Developing good benchmarks is eventually dependent on developing deep and liquid financial markets, which is an ongoing and drawn-out process," the deputy governor said.

"Meanwhile, effort can focus on improving the integrity and credibility of the benchmark process," he said.

Sankar was delivering a speech at a seminar organised by Financial Benchmarks India Private Limited (FBIL) in Mumbai.

"While the lack of adequate liquidity in some instruments is the primary challenge, the reasons for the limited liquidity vary. Growing offshore interest in INR products has resulted in the globalisation of domestic benchmarks," he added.

Sankar discussed some of the issues that need attention for developing a robust benchmark framework in India.