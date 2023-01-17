 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RK Singh interview highlights | India is the brightest star in energy transition, says minister

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 17, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Singh defended the National Thermal Power Corporation’s project at Joshimath. He noted that the project came up only in 2009, while the issues have been plaguing the region for many decades.

The minister says land subsidence in Joshimath has nothing to do with NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project.

Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said India has the fastest rate of energy transition in the world.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol at Davos, Singh also defended the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NPTC) project at Joshimath in Uttarakhand. He noted that the project came up only in 2009, while the issues have been plaguing the region for many decades.

Here are the highlights from the interview:

1. India has been the brightest star in energy transition – the country has the fastest rate of transition.

2. NTPC project has been functioning (in Joshimath) since 2009. It is 15 km away from Joshimath and there are numerous villages between the two spots. In fact, there is a village right next to the NTPC project, where nothing happened.

3. The problem is that Joshimath is built on part of an old landslide. This is a very old landslide site and the rocks below it are not solid. They are individual rocks and that’s the problem.