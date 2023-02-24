 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rising from the ashes: The fall of Trident and rise of Pradakshana

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Trident Microfinance, the only major MFI that had to shut shop following the 2010 microfinance crisis in Andhra Pradesh, is quietly back in business in a new avatar and with a new business model. Trident’s founder Kishore Kumar Puli isn’t willing to give up on his dream

Building a business isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It takes immense capital and years of effort to make an idea work. And to see all those hard-won gains collapsing like a pack of cards is heart-wrenching. Kishore Kumar Puli, 52, a microfinancier who lost everything in the microfinance crisis a decade ago, is one entrepreneur who had to go through that harrowing experience.

However, Puli, who started from humble beginnings, isn’t someone to give up easily. His firm, Trident Microfin Pvt. Ltd, one of the country's big microfinance institutions (MFIs), was forced to shut down during the Andhra Pradesh microfinance debacle in 2010 that followed a draconian state law.

Trident was the only big MFI that shut down operations in the state. Puli is now making a comeback in a new avatar - through a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focusing on a Business Correspondent (BC) Model.

Puli's new venture, Pradakshana Fintech Pvt Ltd, now boasts a Rs 100 crore loan book, around 50,000 customers, and 200 employees spread across 25 branches. Trident, at its peak, had a Rs 180-crore book, over 1,400 employees and 109 offices.