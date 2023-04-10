 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

RINL aims to make 55,000 wheels in FY24 to meet Railways' demand: CMD Atul Bhatt

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has set up a forged wheel plant at Lalganj, in Uttar Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 2,350-crore with a capacity to manufacture one lakh forged wheels per annum.

RINL aims to make 55,000 wheels in FY24 to meet Railways' demand: CMD Atul Bhatt

State-owned steel maker RINL is aiming to produce 55,000 wheels in the current financial year to meet the demand from Indian Railways, its CMD Atul Bhatt said.

Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has set up a forged wheel plant at Lalganj, in Uttar Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 2,350-crore with a capacity to manufacture one lakh forged wheels per annum.

"RINL supplied 2,465 Loco wheels and 2,639 LHB wheels to Railways in FY23. Preliminary Acceptance Certificate (PAC) has been issued for the plant and very soon production will be ramped up to 55,000 wheels in the current fiscal to meet the demand of Railways," he told PTI.

The steel maker started supplying wheels in December 2021 when the first consignment of 51 loco wheels was flagged off from its Rae Bareli unit in Uttar Pradesh to the Railways.