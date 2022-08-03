RIL rank in Fortune's Global 500 jumps 51 spots, 8 other Indian companies on list

The ranking of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market capitalisation, improved by 51 spots in Fortune's list of top 500 global companies of 2022, which was released on August 3.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has been placed at the 104th position, as compared to the 155th rank it was assigned last year. The list includes eight other Indian companies, five of them belonging to the public sector.

The rankings of the Fortune Global 500 list are based on the total revenues drawn by the companies for their respective fiscal years as of March 31, 2022.

The list has been topped by American retail chain Walmart, followed by e-commerce giant Amazon and China's state-owned power firm State Grid ranking third.

Among Indian companies, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has secured the highest rank of 98. The state-run insurance behemoth is followed by RIL, which secured the 104th position.

The three other private Indian companies on the list - Tata Motors, Tate Steel, and Rajesh Exports - secured the 370th, 435th and 437th ranks, respectively.

Among the public sector companies, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) secured the 142nd rank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) 190th, State Bank of India (SBI) 235th and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) secured the 295th position.

RIL, which is the highest-ranked private sector company in India on the list, has featured on the Fortune Global 500 list for 19 consecutive years. For FY22, the company had reported a record-high gross revenue of Rs 7.92 lakh crore or $104.6 billion, making it the first Indian company to achieve the $100-billion revenue mark.

