Retained Citibank's 3,200 consumer banking employees: Axis Bank MD &amp; CEO

Jinit Parmar
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

There would be a transition period of 18 months during which the Citi customers will migrate to Axis Bank, after the completion of the deal.

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, on March 1 said it has retained Citibank's 3,200 consumer banking employees post the acquisition, said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Bank.

The bank made offers to all 3,600 employees of Citibank but 400 employees didn’t accept the offer, said Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive and Head, Cards, Payments and Wealth, Axis Bank. 

During the announcement of the acquisition, Axis Bank had said that it would welcome all the 3,600 employees of Citibank's consumer banking.

"An offer was made to all the employees. It was a voluntary choice from the employees to not agree to the contract," Chowdry said.