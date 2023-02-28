 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 6.16% in January

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

In a statement on Tuesday, the labour ministry also said that food inflation stood at 5.69 per cent in January as against 4.10 per cent in December. In January 2022, it stood at 6.22 per cent.

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.16 per cent in January from 5.50 per cent in December, mainly due to rise in prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-Year inflation for the month (of January) stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 5.50 per cent for the previous month (of December 2022) and 5.84 per cent during the corresponding month (January 2022) a year before," the labour ministry said.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for January increased by 0.5 points to 132.8 points compared to December 2022.