Renault Nissan signs pact with Kamarajar Port for export of locally-manufactured cars

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

The vehicles produced at the Chennai plant will be exported to the alliance’s regional and global destinations.

Franco Japanese auto alliance Renault Nissan on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd for export of cars manufactured in Chennai by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

The vehicles produced at the Chennai plant will be exported to the alliance’s regional and global destinations. The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) and will facilitate further export of cars via KPL, the alliance said in a statement.

It was signed by Nissan Motor India President Frank Torres and KPL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Paliwal in the presence of Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle and Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) Managing Director Keerthi Prakash.

”Chennai is an important export hub for us and since the beginning we have followed a ’Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy to serve markets across the world,” Nissan Motor’s Torres said.