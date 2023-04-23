 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance to start gas production from MJ field this quarter

Apr 23, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

KG-D6 off the Andhra coast is India's only deepwater block under production.

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company by market value, will commence natural gas production from its deepest discovery in the KG-D6 block this quarter, meeting 15 per cent of India's gas demand.

The block averaged 20 million standard cubic meters per day of production in the January-March quarter, the company said in an investor presentation post-presentation of the March quarter earnings.

Reliance and its partner, UK super major BP are now nearing the start of production from their giant MJ deep-water project, which will significantly boost gas output from the prized east coast asset.