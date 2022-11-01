Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Reliance Retail announced on November 1 that it has launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business.

Xlerate has signed ace Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as its first brand ambassador.

The brand caters to sports and fitness enthusiasts and has something to offer at every price segment, the company said in its press release. The offerings begin at Rs 699.

The sports utilities offered by Xlerate include sports shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories.

The products will be available exclusively on AJIO Business. Through the platform, any retailer in India can order Xlerate products, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion boutiques.

Mr Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail said, "The campaign 'Don’t Brake, Xlerate' reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals and apparel."

Brand ambassador and cricketer Hardik Pandya commented on the launch saying, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. I have always had a never-give-up attitude, and it’s exciting to see that today’s youth also believes in the same outlook, which Xlerate also truly exemplifies."

