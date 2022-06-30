Reliance Brands inks strategic deal with global food chain Pret A Manger

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on June 30 announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, a leading international chain of fresh food and organic coffee. RBL, in its press release, said it will expand the food chain across India with the help of this long-term master franchise partnership, starting with the country's largest cities and travel hubs.

Pret A Manger, French for ‘ready to eat', first opened in London in 1986. It was a shop with a mission to create handmade food, freshly prepared each day. Over 35 years later, the brand currently has 550 shops globally across nine markets including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia, offering organic coffee, sandwiches, salads, and wraps freshly made each day, per the press release.

“Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand as also of the food & beverage industry in India. RBL closely follows the pulse of Indian consumers and there is an increased consciousness of what we eat – rapidly making Food the new Fashion. Indians, like their global counterparts, are seeking Fresh and Organic ingredient-led dining experiences which has been synonymous with Pret’s core offering. Couple that with the high recall the brand enjoys in the country, it’s undoubtedly a recipe for success.” said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited.

"RBL's first foray into the food business will bring the beloved Pret dining experience, to one of the largest retail markets," the company said.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said: “Two decades ago, we opened Pret’s first shop in Asia and it’s been an inspiration for all of us to bring our freshly made food and 100% organic coffee to new cities across the continent. RBL are a great partner to help us do just that, bringing their years of expertise in the market to help our brand succeed in India. We’re looking forward to working with them on what is our most ambitious global franchise partnership to date."

Disclaimer: Reliance Brands Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.