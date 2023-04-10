YEIDA to allot 100-acre plot to Malaysia-based university for developing Education City near Jewar Airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to allot a 100-acre land parcel near the upcoming Jewar International Airport to a Malaysia-based institution to construct an educational complex.

Lincoln University College wants to set up Education City comprising a hospital, medical college and other facilities on the land at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, officials privy to the development said.

YEIDA officials said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Lincoln University College and the Authority.

“The land will be allotted in the institutional sector near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The move will bring an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore. We will fast-track the process and allot the land to the interested party by the end of this month,” YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

Moneycontrol News