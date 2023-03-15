 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US impact Mumbai’s office leasing market?

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Office leasing market rentals are yet to breach pre-Covid levels in India’s financial capital.

Experts say impact on commercial office leasing due to Silicon Valley Bank collapse is very little.

The aftershocks of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse in the US are likely to be moderate on office space absorption in Mumbai, especially in the IT segment, said experts. Overall, office rentals in Mumbai are close to but have not breached their pre Covid-19 levels, real estate consultants and brokers said.

What is the SVB issue?

SVB, a large American bank focused on start-ups and tech, collapsed two days after announcing it needed funds after a $1.8 billion hit on its investments in mortgage securities. SVB was shut down by regulators and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10 that its assets have been seized.

How will the closure of SVB impact office leasing in India?