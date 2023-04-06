UPRERA warns of action against 41 promoters for evading review meeting on lapsed projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has warned of strict action against 41 promoters, who remained absent from the review meeting regarding lapsed projects. The bank accounts of these promoters could soon be frozen and sales and purchases prohibited in such projects, the authority said.

The authority has warned 41 promoters of action. They have projects across Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Rampur, Mathura, Barabanki, Moradabad, Raebareili, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, Aligarh, Bareili and Mirzapur.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, the UPRERA conducted a review meeting with the promoters of lapsed projects on March 28, 2023. A total of 51 developers were asked to attend the meeting, but 41 were absent.

In a statement, UPRERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said that promoters who have been constantly skipping the review meetings and ignoring the orders of the real estate regulator have now been listed by the authority and action against them will be taken soon, per RERA rules.

Moneycontrol News