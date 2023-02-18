 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPRERA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on promoter for violating RERA norms

Feb 18, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The violations pertain to residential units in the Migsun Ultimo project in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and a commercial unit in the Migsun Migenet project in Ghaziabad.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Mahaluxmi Infrahome and Mahaluxmi Buildtech for collecting more than 10 percent of the unit cost from three buyers without signing and registering an agreement for sale, in violation of section 13 of the RERA Act.

The authority has directed the promoter to deposit the amount within 45 days, failing which a penalty shall also be applicable as arrears on land revenue.

The authority also said that the agreement for sale executed between the buyers and the promoter was not based on the model agreement for sale notified by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Per provisions of section 13 (1) of the RERA Act, a promoter is not allowed to collect more than 10 percent of the unit cost from the buyer without signing and registering the model sale deed. This is mandatory in order to protect the interests of consumers.