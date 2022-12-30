 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPRERA disposes of 9,300 complaints, register 225 new projects in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Four real-estate projects were approved for rehabilitation under Section 8 of the RERA Act. Till date, the authority has approved 15 stuck projects for rehabilitation under Section 8. Out of this, Jaypee Greens’ Kalypso Court Phase-2 is ready to offer possession.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has disposed of nearly 9,300 consumer complaints in 2022 and registered 225 new projects in the entire year.

The authority said that the maximum monthly complaints of 695 were registered in March 2022, and the lowest of 320 in December.

“In 2022, the authority received 6,900 complaints, and 9,300 complaints of aggrieved allottees were disposed of. UPRERA has received 47,000 consumer complaints since 2017, which is about 38 percent of the total complaints filed across the country. Of this, more than 42,000 complaints were disposed of, which is about 41 percent of the complaints decided in the country as a whole,” UPRERA said in a statement.”

The UPRERA was established in May 2017 to protect the interests of homebuyers, and to bring in transparency and ensure the speedy resolution of disputes between homebuyers and developers.

The UPRERA has one chairman, one secretary, and three members.

Registration of projects

