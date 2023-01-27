UPRERA disposes of over 88% consumer complaints, most of them against promoters

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has disposed of more than 88 percent of the 47,000 complaints received between May 2017 and December 2022.

The authority said the disposal of complaints was highest in 2022 and most complaints came from Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad districts of the state, UPRERA said in a statement on January 27.

“The highest numbers of 46,400 complaints have been registered against promoters, while about 500 complaints have been registered against allottees and about 200 complaints against agents,” it said.

Set up in May 2017, UPRERA is tasked with protecting the interests of homebuyers, bringing in transparency and ensuring speedy resolution of disputes between homebuyers and developers.

