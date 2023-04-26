Titagarh Wagons, manufacturer of Vande Bharat coaches, seeks 100 acres of land from YEIDA

Titagarh Wagons, manufacturer of the Vande Bharat train coaches, has approached the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) seeking 100 acres of land along the Expressway to set up a factory, sources privy to the development said.

The sources said that a delegation from the private sector company met with YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh last week and evinced interest in setting up a factory in the YEIDA region for production of coaches. They also sought to understand the modalities of the land procurement.

A source said that Titagarh Wagons is planning to expand and so they are scouting for suitable land parcels in different parts of the country. In this regard they had also approached the YEIDA for land.

“They want 100 acres of land in YEIDA sectors to set up a factory where they can manufacture rail coaches and wheels. Representatives of Titagarh Wagons met with the CEO last week and also visited the proposed land, located in Sector 10. They also enquired about the modalities of land procurement and developments in the region. They were given the necessary information regarding the procedure,” the source told Moneycontrol.

Ashish Mishra