Taparia family signs most expensive residential property deal in India for Rs 369 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The six properties are located in Lodha Malabar, Mumbai, and come with 20 car parking slots  . Brokers said the value of the triplex makes the per sq ft cost at almost Rs 1.36 lakh per sq ft.

Family members of industrialist J P Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, have bought six sea-facing properties worth around Rs 369 crore in Mumbai from listed real-estate developer Macrotech Developers Ltd, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The sale deed was registered on March 29, 2023.

Brokers said this is likely the most expensive residential property deal in the country.

The properties are located in Lodha Malabar, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai. The units come with 20 car parkings.

The total area of the residential units is 27,160.6 sq ft. The units are located on the 26th, 27th and 28th floors, documents showed. The consideration amount was Rs 369.55 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore was paid, documents showed.