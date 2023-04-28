 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SWAMIH Fund for stuck realty projects delivers 23,000 homes, unlocks liquidity worth Rs 35,879 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Special Window for Completion of Affordable and Mid-income Housing, or SWAMIH Investment Fund, which has been tasked with funding stuck projects across the country, has delivered 23,000 houses since its inception three years back.

The Rs 15,530 crore Fund, backed by the government and managed by SBICAP Ventures Ltd, hopes to deliver 20,000 more homes by the year-end, taking the total to 43,000 across Tier 1 and 2 cities.

The Fund has given final approvals for 131 projects, unlocking liquidity worth Rs 35,879 crore. The deal size committed across 131 projects is Rs 13,600 crore.

“These numbers are on the basis of existing approvals only. Our confidence level is very high and the number will keep increasing as we sanction more money to new deals,” Irfan A Kazi, chief investment officer, SWAMIH Investment Fund told Moneycontrol.