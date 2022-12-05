 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supertech twin towers' debris removal deadline missed, may take one-and-a-half months more

Ashish Mishra
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Around 60 percent of construction and demolition waste cleared; delay on account of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) ban on construction, claims the company tasked with the removal of debris. The Supreme Court deadline was November 28.

Three months after the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, around 60 percent of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste has been cleared from the site even as the last date to remove the debris was November 28, sources privy to the development said.

They said it will take another one-and-a-half months to completely clear the site of C&D waste.

“Over 60 percent of debris has been cleared from the site. Our work is in progress and it will take nearly one-and-a-half months more to completely remove the C&D waste. The delay was caused because the work was shut for good 20-25 days because of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR,” an official at Edifice Engineering, which carried out the demolition and is overseeing the debris removal process, said.

Sources in Noida Authority said that the extension of the date for the complete removal of the debris will have to be approved by the Supreme Court. The Authority will apprise the SC about the latest development and follow the directions.

Meanwhile, with air quality worsening again, the authorities have issued fresh restrictions on C&D activities in Delhi-NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, the Centre's air quality panel, has directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to ban all non-essential construction work in the region under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

