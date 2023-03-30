Skootr leases over 1 lakh sqft office space in Noida's Max Square

Premium managed office space operator Skootr has leased over 1 lakh square feet across two floors of Max Square in Noida, the company said in a statement.

The workspace, called ‘Skootr Palace Park’, will include private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, an executive suite, dialogue chambers, wellness centre, lounge area and garden café. It aims to cater to large multinational clients wanting customised office space, the company said in a statement on March 30.

Ankit Jain, Director and Co-Founder, Skootr, said that demand for leasing has increased due to a gradual acceleration in the return to office work. As a result, the office sector has made a spectacular recovery from its pandemic lows, and recorded its second-highest leasing activity ever.

Moneycontrol News