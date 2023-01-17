 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SKA Group to invest Rs 125 crore in a high-street commercial project in Ghaziabad

Jan 17, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

SKA will develop 250,000 square feet of retail spaces. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

SKA Group, a real estate developer based in the National Capital Region centred on New Delhi, has launched a new high-street commercial project called SKA Arcadia in Ghaziabad’s Wave City in which it will invest Rs 125 crore.

SKA group will develop 2.5 lakh square feet of retail spaces. The project will consist of retail outlets, society shops, high-street stores, food courts, restaurants, and banquet halls, a statement from the SKA Group said on January 17.

The project site is located at a two side-open corner plot and at a short distance from National Highway-24. The project site is surrounded by densely populated residential township projects like Wave City, Aditya World City, Land Craft and educational institutions, the company said in a statement .

The project will be spread across 7,860 square metres and is located on the main entrance road of Wave City and Aditya World City.

The project received Real Estate Authority approval came in December 2022 and it is expected to be delivered by December 2025.

SKA Group has focused on developing affordable group housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida and Arcadia will be SKA’s first commercial project in the Ghaziabad region, the statement said.

