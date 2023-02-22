Signature Global launches three independent floor projects in Gurugram

Signature Global announces launch of three independent floor projects in Gurugram priced between Rs 82.1 lakh and Rs 1.18 crore, the company said in a statement.

These include Signature Global City 93 in Sector 93, Signature Global City 79 B in Sector 79 B, and Signature Global City 92-2 in Sector 92.

Spread over 17.3 acres, the premium and luxurious Signature Global City 93 project is expected to offer 996 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price of 2 BHK independent floors starts at Rs 77 lakh and the 3 BHK independent floors are priced between Rs 97 lakh to Rs 1.18 crore, the company said.

The second independent floors project, Signature Global City 79 B, is situated on a sprawling 12.4875 acres. The project offers 776 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price bracket for 2 BHK independent floors starts at Rs 82.81 lakh onwards, while the price for 3 BHK independent floors ranges from 1.04 crore to Rs 1.19 crore.

Another independent floors project is Signature Global City 92-2, which occupies 8.3125 acres of land and provides 688 units of 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. The price for 2 BHK independent floors begins at Rs 75.75 lakh, while the price for 3 BHK independent floors starts from Rs 89.25 lakh onwards. The developer did not disclose the investment amount. Related stories Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: UP government allocates Rs 1,306 crore; priority section to open soon

Orient Cement says MoU with Adani Power Maharashtra stands 'terminated' “As part of our expansion strategy, we are delighted to launch these projects in Gurugram. We have observed a paradigm shift as consumers nowadays increasingly favour open green spaces and amenities near their homes post the pandemic. As a result, our independent floors are equipped with state-of-the-art and modern amenities,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. Padam Bhusan, an architect at the firm Hafeez Contractor designed Signature Global City 92-2 and Signature Global 79B, whereas, Signature Global City 93 is designed by AEDAS. The interior design has been done by interior designer Sonali Bhagwati. These independent floors have been developed under Haryana government’s Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) policy. The Delhi-National Capital Region-based Signature Global commenced operations in 2014 through its subsidiary Signature Builders with the launch of the Solera project on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. Signature Global, which also plans to launch a public issue soon, has sold properties worth Rs 1,330 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.

Moneycontrol News