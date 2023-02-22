 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Signature Global launches three independent floor projects in Gurugram

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

These independent floors have been developed under Haryana government’s Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) policy

Signature Global announces launch of three independent floor projects in Gurugram priced between Rs 82.1 lakh and Rs 1.18 crore, the company said in a statement.

These include Signature Global City 93 in Sector 93, Signature Global City 79 B in Sector 79 B, and Signature Global City 92-2 in Sector 92.

Spread over 17.3 acres, the premium and luxurious Signature Global City 93 project is expected to offer 996 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price of 2 BHK independent floors starts at Rs 77 lakh and the 3 BHK independent floors are priced between Rs 97 lakh  to Rs 1.18 crore, the company said.

The second independent floors project, Signature Global City 79 B, is situated on a sprawling 12.4875 acres. The project offers 776 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price bracket for 2 BHK independent floors starts at Rs 82.81 lakh onwards, while the price for 3 BHK independent floors ranges from 1.04 crore to Rs 1.19 crore.