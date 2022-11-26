 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rentals of residential spaces up by 20-25 percent in Delhi-NCR

Ashish Mishra
Nov 26, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

The jump in rentals is higher in prime localities such as Defence Colony, Greater Kailash-2 in Delhi, localities around the Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road in Gurugram and sectors located around the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Central Noida, which includes sectors such as 50, 51, 78 and 76.

With life returning to normal after the pandemic, residential rentals have gone up by 20-25 percent in the last one year in the Delhi-NCR region, especially Noida and Gurugram.

The jump in rentals is because of numerous factors including a demand-supply gap and the employment situation.

According to real estate experts, people are worried about their job security so instead of using up their savings in buying property, are preferring to live on rent. This in turn pushes up demand and hence rentals are going up.

The jump in rentals is even higher in prime localities such as Delhi’s Defence Colony and Greater Kailash-2, localities around the Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road in Gurugram and sectors around the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and Central Noida, which includes sectors such as 50, 51, 78 and 76.

After two waves of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, Delhi-NCR is now returning to life with the hybrid work culture and in some cases companies have completely returned to work-from-office mode, forcing people to return from their hometowns.

Mayank Mishra, who works as a telecommunication engineer at a multinational in Gurugram, said that he had to defer his plan to buy a flat in the city because of a fluid job situation and opted to rent a house in Gurugram’s Sector 111 near the Dwarka Expressway.

