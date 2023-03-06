 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real estate projects becoming unviable due to high construction, capital cost: Tata Realty MD & CEO

Mar 06, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

Tata Realty and Infrastructure MD & CEO said the government as well as judiciary should hold accountable all stakeholders that are involved in approval and development of real estate project to make things easier.

Tata Housing head said the cost of capital varies a lot, from 8.5 per cent for reputed builders to 18 per cent for non reputed ones.(Representative image)

The development of real estate projects in India is becoming unviable due to high cost of land, capital and construction, along with other economic uncertainties, said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

Dutt, who also heads Tata Housing, said the government as well as judiciary should hold accountable all stakeholders that are involved in approval and development of real estate project to make things easier.

Real estate projects are on the verge of becoming unviable, he remarked.

When asked about the factors making projects unviable, Dutt pointed out, "Real estate requires a lot of capital in India, first of all to acquire land. In major cities such as NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, it (land cost) is almost 50 per cent to 80-85 per cent of the project cost." He mentioned that it takes another 2-3 years in designing the project and getting all regulatory approvals to start construction and marketing activities.