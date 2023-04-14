Real estate project registrations have gone down in Maharashtra in H2CY22: MahaRERA

The number of real estate projects in Maharashtra have gone down in the second half of 2022, according to data provided by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Despite increased scrutiny by MahaRERA related to compliance by real estate developers, which led to registrations going down in the second half of 2022, overall, in the calendar year, second highest number of registrations were reported after 2017.

The reason may be attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) slashing the premium paid by developers by 50 percent in 2021, due to which registrations spiked in the first half of 2022.

What does the data show?

Mehul R Thakkar