 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Puravankara to develop 20 million sq ft property with potential revenue of Rs 15,000 crore

Souptik Datta
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Puravankara plans to deploy Rs 100 crore or more in Bengaluru as a part of its alternative investment fund platform and raise about Rs 1,000 crore.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Puravankara Limited

Puravankara, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, plans to develop 20 million square feet (msf) of residential property with a revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore by the end of the next financial year, chief executive officer Abhishek Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

."The revenue potential is with the breakup of an average realisation of Rs 7,500 per square foot (sq. ft) from the launches done in the last nine months and the planned launches over the next five quarters," Kapoor said. “For the last nine months, the sale value is about Rs 2,100 crore.”

The company has already built 4 msf and will complete 2 msf by the end of the current financial year. It will add 14 msf in FY24 across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Pune and Mumbai.|

“We are also looking at raising capital in the upcoming year to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore,” Kapoor added.