Property registrations rise 9% in Mumbai city during 2022 to 1.22 lakh units, highest in 10 yrs

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

Out of the total registration of properties in 2022, 86 per cent were residential.

Registration of properties in Mumbai city rose 9 per cent year-on-year during 2022 calendar year to nearly 1.22 lakh units -- highest in the last one decade -- on better demand, according to Knight Frank India.

As per the data compiled by real estate consultant Knight Frank India, the registration of properties in Mumbai city (BMC area) stood at 1,21,850 units during this calendar year till 2.20 pm on Friday. During the last year, as many as 1,11,913 units were registered.

Out of the total registration of properties in 2022, 86 per cent were residential.

The data pertains to transactions in both primary (fresh sales) and secondary (re-sale) markets of all types of properties -- residential, commercial and others.

Registration of properties stood at 64,242 units in 2013; 63,636 units in 2014; 67,400 units in 2015; 63,255 units in 2016; 68,659 units in 2017; 80,746 units in 2018; 67,863 units in 2019; and 65,633 units in 2020.

The consultant said Mumbai city (BMC area) saw property sale registration of 9,182 units in December 2022, contributing over Rs 821 crore to the state revenues.