Over 1000 homebuyers of a Gurugram project in a fix after authorities cancel builder’s license

More than 1,000 homebuyers, who had invested in the Mahira Homes project in Sector 68, Gurugram, have been left in the lurch after the town and country planning department (DTCP) canceled the license of the project and lodged an FIR against the developer ‘for submitting forged documents and fabricated bank guarantees’ earlier this month.

Most of them have paid 100 percent of the amount to the developer and are awaiting possession.

More than 100 homebuyers met RS Batth, district town planner (enforcement), as well as Haryana RERA chairman KK Khandelwal on May 23 and submitted their representation seeking an early resolution. The buyers also staged a protest at the HARERA office.

The DTCP has agreed to meet the buyers to discuss the issue on May 27.

Homebuyers have questioned the government’s move to cancel the developer’s license at the last moment especially when possession was to be granted in August this year.

"We urged the government to cancel the passport of the builder. We were to get possession by August this year but since the license has been canceled, our hopes have been dashed. The officials have given us verbal assurances that they will take over the Sector 68 project and deliver our flats but we want a written assurance. If the builder had forged documents, how did the DTCP issue a license to him in the first place, How did RERA approve the project,” question homebuyers?

“We are paying EMIs and rents. If the license has been canceled, they should give us a moratorium on the home loan and also the exact timelines of delivery of flats," said Tarang Aggarwal, one of the investors in the Sector 68 project.

While almost 90 percent of construction work is complete in the case of the project located in Sector 68 project, the Sector 63A project by the same developer is yet to take off.

Mahira Infratech was formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd.

Deepak Taneja, who invested in the Sector 63A project, alleged that despite paying 50 percent, no construction has begun. "Since the company's accounts have been frozen and it has been blacklisted as well, we are virtually on the roads. We want the authorities to give us a clear roadmap for delivery of our flats," said Taneja.

There are around 700 homebuyers invested in the Sector 63A project.

DTP RS Batth said that the department will make a decision soon and resolve buyers' issues.

"Buyers of Sector 68 project have given us a representation today. The developer also has projects in other sectors such as 103, 104, and 63A. We will decide on the matter soon. We have only canceled the Sector 68 project and have registered an FIR. We have also met the deputy commissioner and updated the land revenue records. The process to take over the project will begin soon," Batth told Moneycontrol.

“We have also frozen their bank accounts. A decision on when construction would begin will be taken soon,” he said.

There are around 1200 homebuyers who have invested in Mahira's Sector 104 project and paid around 20 percent of the flat cost.

The DTCP cancelled the license on the grounds that the builder had forged and fabricated bank guarantees and signatures of bank officials to get the license. Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory (HARERA) had issued a notice to freeze all accounts of Mahira Infratech on May 20.

Mahira Group said in response to the Moneycontrol query that the company is well aware that customers are anxious due to the sudden and unexpected cancellation of the License No. 106 of 2017 by the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana (DTCP) vide Order dated May 9, 2022.

"We are ourselves flabbergasted by the contents of the said Order dated 09.05.2022. We have already filed an appeal against the said order and are working tirelessly towards the dismissal of the said Order and restoration of our License No. 106 of 2017. We are confident that the said Order dated 09.05.2022 passed by the Department of Town & Country Planning, Haryana (DTCP) shall be dismissed soon.

"We hereby inform you all that License No. 106 of 2017 pertains only to our Project Mahira Homes 68. Hence, cancellation of License No. 106 of 2017 does not have any bearing on the rest of our projects under the Affordable Housing Policy, 2013," it said, adding that work is in progress in other projects except for Mahira Homes in Sector 68.