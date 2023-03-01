 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRJN Family Trust sells property in Bengaluru's Billionaire street for Rs 54.70 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Koramangala’s Third Block is considered to be one of the richest enclaves in India’s IT capital, which is home to tech giants such as Infosys and Wipro, apart from startups.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

NRJN Family Trust set up by Nandan M Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, has sold a property in Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street Koramangala area for Rs 54.70 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The plot area is 9,488 sq ft. The sale deed was registered on January 30, 2023, as per the documents.

The buyer V Seetha is the wife of C Valliappa, an industrialist and the founder of Sona Valliappa Group (an extension of The Sona Group). NRJN was represented by Sreepriya Nellicherry Sivaraman.

There was no response from the buyer or the seller.