Noida, Greater Noida authorities to discuss rescheduling of dues owed by builders, pet dog policy

A policy for rescheduling payment of dues owed by builders, one making the registration of pet dogs mandatory in Great Noida and parking for visitors in high-rise societies are expected to be discussed at board meetings of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on December 28, people familiar with the agenda said.

Builders altogether owe over Rs 39,500 crore to the two authorities — Rs 26,000 crore to Noida, and Rs 13,500 crore to GNIDA.

Also Read: Builders may have to pay land dues to Noida, Greater Noida Authorities at a higher rate

The rescheduling/amnesty policy is aimed at providing relief to defaulting builders who have expressed their inability to pay such huge sums. As many as 135 of 197 projects in Greater Noida have outstanding dues. In Noida, about 100 out of 116 projects fall in the defaulting category.

In a setback to real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court on November 7 recalled its June 2020 order that directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for delays in payment of land dues by real estate firms. This means that the builders would have to pay dues at an increased rate set by the Authorities.

Several residents of Greater Noida Authority had on December 25 protested against delays in getting their apartments registered. More than 100,000 homes are yet to be registered in Noida and Greater Noida and the issue has been pending for more than five years.

A scheme for allotment of flats for low-income, middle-income and high-income groups built by Noida Authority is also expected to be launched after the board approves it, the people cited in the first instance said. Also Read: Noida’s twin towers demolition & land deals grabbed headlines Around 400 unsold and surrendered flats in sectors 71, 73, 82, 93, 99, 118 and 135 are expected to be allotted through e-auction. Brochures relating to plot schemes in several categories are also expected to be put up for approval before the GNIDA board, they said. Greater Noida is also expected to put in place a dog policy on the lines of that of Noida Authority, which makes registration of pets mandatory. This issue is also expected to be discussed at the board meeting. The Noida Authority on December 12 implemented its newly drafted pet policy making it compulsory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023 or pay a fine. According to the pet policy, if a pet injures a person, the pet owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the expenses for treatment of the injured.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE