Noida, Greater Noida authorities to discuss rescheduling of dues owed by builders, pet dog policy

Dec 28, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

A scheme for allotment of flats for low-income, middle-income and high-income groups built by Noida Authority is also expected to be launched after the board approves it.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

A policy for rescheduling payment of dues owed by builders, one making the registration of pet dogs mandatory in Great Noida and parking for visitors in high-rise societies are expected to be discussed at board meetings of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on December 28, people familiar with the agenda said.

Builders altogether owe over Rs 39,500 crore to the two authorities — Rs 26,000 crore to Noida, and Rs 13,500 crore to GNIDA.

The rescheduling/amnesty policy is aimed at providing relief to defaulting builders who have expressed their inability to pay such huge sums. As many as 135 of 197 projects in Greater Noida have outstanding dues. In Noida, about 100 out of 116 projects fall in the defaulting category.

In a setback to real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court on November 7 recalled its June 2020 order that directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for delays in payment of land dues by real estate firms. This means that the builders would have to pay dues at an increased rate set by the Authorities.

Several residents of Greater Noida Authority had on December 25 protested against delays in getting their apartments registered. More than 100,000 homes are yet to be registered in Noida and Greater Noida and the issue has been pending for more than five years.