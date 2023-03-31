 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Authority likely to extend deadline for commercial plots scheme

Mar 31, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Confirms that LuLu Group has not yet been allotted land parcel in Sector 108

The Noida Authority has invited applications for 14 commercial builder plots

The Noida Authority has invited applications for 14 commercial builder plots in the satellite city’s sectors 108, 124, 132 and 135. Companies can bid for these commercial and mixed land use plots ranging from 871 sq m to 51,417 sq m, officials said.

The scheme was to close on March 31, sources said, adding it is likely to be extended by a week.

The allotments will be through e-auctions.

Asked if the United Arab Emirates-headquartered LuLu Group has been allotted land in Sector 108 to construct a mall as well as a hotel, officials said that no such allotments have been made so far.