Noida Authority extends housing scheme to sell 338 flats in six sectors

Feb 05, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The scheme was launched on January 2, and the last date was January 31. However, due to lacklustre response from potential buyers, the Authority was forced to extend the last date.

The Noida Authority has extended the deadline of its scheme for the sale of low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG), high-income group (HIG) and Duplex residential apartments in different sectors of Noida to cater to the rising demand for dwelling units in the city, officials said.

The last date of registration for MIG, HIG and Duplex residential flats is February 7, while to submit final bids is February 9. Similarly, the deadline to apply for the LIG flats scheme is February 21.

The scheme was launched on January 2 and last date was January 31.

Officials said that the last date of this residential scheme was extended because of lacklustre response from buyers.