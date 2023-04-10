 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Mumbai's Patra Chawl redevelopment: MHADA issues occupation certificates to two projects; 1,000 homebuyers to be benefitted

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

The Bombay High Court had directed MHADA on March 21 to not unreasonably withhold an OC for any other free-sale or rehab buildings that are fully in conformity and compliant with all plans and norms

Patra Chawl, in the Siddarth Nagar area of Goregaon, a western suburb of Mumbai, went for redevelopment in 2008.

In a relief to close to 1,000 homebuyers in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on April 10 issued partial occupation certificates (OC) to two real estate projects that were constructed under the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, sources confirmed to Moneycontrol.

MHADA on April 10 issued OCs to A, C, D and B (partly) of Kalaptaru Radiance and A and B wing of Ekta Tripolis following the order of the Bombay High Court in a matter where homebuyers from Ekta Tripolis had approached the court pleading for direction to MHADA for issuing OC.

The court had on March 21, directed the MHADA to issue OC to A and B wings of Ekta Tripolis and also directed MHADA to not unreasonably withhold an OC for any other free-sale or rehab buildings that are fully in conformity and compliant with all plans and norms.

The development was confirmed by sources at MHADA and Ekta Developers.

Also read: Patra Chawl redevelopment: Hundreds of home buyers to hit the streets for delayed possession