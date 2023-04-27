 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Police arrests Nirmal Lifestyle's Dharmesh Jain and Rajiv Jain for 'not giving possession to homebuyers'

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

According to Mumbai Police officials, the arrests have been made basis complaint from 34 homebuyers

Representative image of the stuck project site in Mumbai's Mulund. (Photo credit: Mehul R Thakkar)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested two developers namely Dharmesh Jain and Rajiv Jain, of Nirmal Lifestyle for allegedly failing to hand over the flats to around 34 homebuyers after taking money from them over, police officials confirmed.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the arrests have been made on basis of the complaint received from 34 homebuyers, involved in real estate projects named Olympia, Panorama and Spirit.

The homebuyers had made bookings since 2011 but did not get possession nor the project has come into existence.

