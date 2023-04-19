Metro rail between Jewar airport and Greater Noida likely to have seven stations

The proposed metro rail corridor between the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida is expected to have seven stations. Of these seven, six will be elevated and one underground, sources privy to the development said.

Gateway to growth

One of the persons said that a detailed project report (DPR) of the metro link between Jewar airport and Knowledge Park-2 was prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and was submitted to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) last year, which has now been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval.

“There are likely to be seven stations between Jewar airport and Greater Noida. Four of these seven are likely to be Noida International Airport in Jewar, International Film City, Techzone and Knowledge Park-2. The remaining three stations are likely to come up in YEIDA residential sectors 18, 19 and 20 and industrial sectors 28 and 29,” a source told Moneycontrol, adding that the station at Noida International Airport will be underground.

