MD of J Kumar Infraprojects buys two bungalows for Rs 50 crore in Mumbai

Nalin Gupta, Managing Director (MD) of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, a company that has several infrastructure projects to its credit, including the Navi Mumbai Metro, has bought two bungalows in Juhu for Rs 50 crore, showed documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm.

The two bungalows measure 2,247 square feet (sq ft) and 3,403 sq ft respectively, and are located in Juhu Ville Parle Development Finance Scheme, the documents showed.

The sellers are Akshay Vasantlal Mehta and Arnav Akshay Mehta, the documents showed.

The buyers of the bungalow Nalin Gupta and Shalini Nalin Gupta have paid stamp duty of Rs 3 crore on the deal, the Deed of Assignment cum Conveyance showed.

