MC Explains: DDA’s demolition drive leaves hundreds of people homeless in Mehrauli

Ashish Mishra
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Authority says residents had encroached Mehrauli Archaeological Park land. Residents say they have been living in the area for years, and ask if it was illegal, why construction was allowed in the first place. Meanwhile, Delhi Revenue Minister orders fresh demarcation.

Sadaf Shifa Khatun, 48, has become homeless and is forced to live with her relatives in Munirka in south Delhi as her two-storey house was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in an anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli.

The demolition drive, which began on February 10 to clear the government land falling under Mehrauli Archaeological Park of encroachment, had stopped on February 14 but Khatun still remembers how she turned homeless overnight.

Delhi's Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has ordered a fresh demarcation order and in that order, the minister claimed that the affected people of the area had not been informed about the December 2021 demarcation exercise.

Khatun said that, she, along with her husband and two children, had been living near the Mehrauli bus terminal for the last 30 years.